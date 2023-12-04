Broken Custodians from UsForThem
The great taboo: Covid vaccination failings echo Infected Blood Scandal
Parallels between the contaminated blood scandal and the emerging procedural, substantive and ethical failings of the Covid mass vaccination programme…
Jun 3
•
Molly Kingsley
65
The great taboo: Covid vaccination failings echo Infected Blood Scandal
May 2024
Latest WHO Pandemic Accords still unfit for purpose
Not enough has changed in the new texts to merit the UK signing up. Our briefing explains why the UK should reject these proposals, and the clear and…
May 10
•
UsForThem
29
Latest WHO Pandemic Accords still unfit for purpose
April 2024
UsForThem challenges the WHO's Director-General after he attacks elected politicians
Our legal team opines that Dr Ghebreyesus appears repeatedly to have misdirected or misled the press and the public
Apr 1
•
UsForThem
55
UsForThem challenges the WHO's Director-General after he attacks elected politicians
February 2024
The WHO has overplayed its hand
Grasping ambition, hubris and a failed Covid legacy should trigger a reassessment of the UK's relationship with this failing organisation
Feb 9
•
UsForThem
54
The WHO has overplayed its hand
January 2024
The real reason parents are hesitating
Exclusive UsForThem polling reveals a damning loss of trust in the Government's public health messaging
Jan 17
•
UsForThem
71
The real reason parents are hesitating
December 2023
The WHO's accelerating ambitions create a cliff edge for democracy
Rumours of the demise of the WHO's IHR amendments are premature despite encouraging signs of resistance
Dec 4, 2023
•
UsForThem
35
The WHO's accelerating ambitions create a cliff edge for democracy
November 2023
Spoon feeding at the Inquiry, indeed
The Covid Inquiry's lead counsel fed evidence to Michael Gove, while senior Ministers are now contradicting each other on the legitimacy of the…
Nov 30, 2023
•
UsForThem
45
Spoon feeding at the Inquiry, indeed
Government's ethics committee shut down after challenging the ethical basis of key pandemic policies
This is a significant public interest story which demands accountability. Please read it and, if you agree with us, please share it.
Nov 23, 2023
•
UsForThem
46
Government's ethics committee shut down after challenging the ethical basis of key pandemic policies
The Government can't stop you from reading this
Encouraging signs that the public cares about accountability for pandemic failures even if politicians and the official UK Covid Inquiry do not
Nov 22, 2023
•
UsForThem
35
The Government can't stop you from reading this
THE ACCOUNTABILITY DEFICIT
How ministers and officials evaded accountability, misled the public and violated democracy during the pandemic
Nov 20, 2023
•
UsForThem
48
THE ACCOUNTABILITY DEFICIT
What the UK Government doesn't want us to know about the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR negotiations
In August, we asked the Government under FOI to reveal who is heading up the negotiation teams working on the WHO's Pandemic Preparedness Treaty and IHR…
Nov 2, 2023
•
UsForThem
93
What the UK Government doesn’t want us to know about the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR negotiations
The Covid Inquiry: "Kafkaesque nightmare doesn't begin to explain it"
The next instalment of our Covid Inquiry coverage.
Nov 1, 2023
•
UsForThem
58
The Covid Inquiry: "Kafkaesque nightmare doesn't begin to explain it"
