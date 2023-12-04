Broken Custodians from UsForThem

May 2024

April 2024

UsForThem challenges the WHO's Director-General after he attacks elected politicians
Our legal team opines that Dr Ghebreyesus appears repeatedly to have misdirected or misled the press and the public
  
February 2024

January 2024

The real reason parents are hesitating
Exclusive UsForThem polling reveals a damning loss of trust in the Government's public health messaging
  
December 2023

The WHO's accelerating ambitions create a cliff edge for democracy
Rumours of the demise of the WHO's IHR amendments are premature despite encouraging signs of resistance
  
November 2023

Spoon feeding at the Inquiry, indeed
The Covid Inquiry's lead counsel fed evidence to Michael Gove, while senior Ministers are now contradicting each other on the legitimacy of the…
  
Government's ethics committee shut down after challenging the ethical basis of key pandemic policies
This is a significant public interest story which demands accountability. Please read it and, if you agree with us, please share it.
  
The Government can't stop you from reading this
Encouraging signs that the public cares about accountability for pandemic failures even if politicians and the official UK Covid Inquiry do not
  
THE ACCOUNTABILITY DEFICIT
How ministers and officials evaded accountability, misled the public and violated democracy during the pandemic
  
What the UK Government doesn’t want us to know about the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR negotiations
In August, we asked the Government under FOI to reveal who is heading up the negotiation teams working on the WHO's Pandemic Preparedness Treaty and IHR…
  
The Covid Inquiry: "Kafkaesque nightmare doesn't begin to explain it"
The next instalment of our Covid Inquiry coverage.
  
