Information that has been uncovered by the legal work of UsForThem and other campaigning groups is starting to confirm just how reckless, compromised and unethical were many of the worst decisions and actions of UK Ministers, public officials and private sector executives during the pandemic period. UsForThem’s view is clear: the nature and context of the most serious of those events are too damning to be excused as mere ‘mistakes’ made in the fog of a pandemic.

Our new series, Exposed by UsForThem, will bring together numerous examples uncovered by UsForThem, along with official data and evidence gathered during four years, and counting, of legal and political campaigning.

The first episodes are now available on our dedicated You Tube channel,



https://www.youtube.com/@UsForThem-UK



They include:

"Not Just a Mistake”, which details how:

In March 2020: Imperial College London published its seminal projections paper advising 'lockdown until vaccination', on the back of which UK Government imposed blanket lockdowns. Yet the public were never told that when it gave that key piece of advice Imperial was relying on funding of USD100m from pharmaceutical industry donors.

In January 2021, the UK Government imposed a masks-in-class mandate for school children without having carried out a harm assessment. Indeed an assessment was not carried out for a further 17 months, during which time school children were required to endure mask-wearing for 7 or 8 hours each day.

In Summer 2021, the UK Government appears to have sidelined and then shut down its own expert ethics advisory committee after the committee criticised the ethics of UK Government’s plans for the mass vaccination of children.

"JCVI Override", which reveals that, using The Freedom of Information Act, UsForThem has obtained the minutes of three key meetings held in Sept 2021 after which the Chief Medical Officers of the UK authorised the mass roll out of a Covid vaccine to 12 to 15 year olds, despite the Government's own expert vaccine advisory committee (the JCVI) having repeatedly declined to recommend it for healthy children.



The minutes of the three crucial meetings which led to the CMOs making that decision reveal that:

some of the organisations involved in these critical meetings appear not to have declared potentially significant conflicts of interest

the CMOs and their deputies do not appear to have been fully aligned on the risks and benefits; some had raised concerns about the risk of exposing children to potentially significant known and unknown harms by proceeding with a mass roll-out

despite the ethically contentious nature of their decision, the CMOs appear neither to have sought nor received ethical input from the UK Government's expert ethics committee.

“What are they Hiding”, which looks at the official data sets which could help to rule out, or rule in, the possibility of any link between elevated UK excess mortality and the mass deployment of new mRNA technology. Those data sets have been shared with vaccine manufacturers in the UK, but are being withheld from the public and from concerned parliamentarians. The video explains how for 18 months Ministers and public health officials have sought to resist any disclosure of these data on grounds including that

the data is 'commercially sensitive'

disclosure of the data would be likely to harm the mental health of families of deceased individuals

disclosure would breach the privacy rights of deceased individuals

UsForThem is continuing to pursue that data, with an important appeal now pending in the UK court system.

