Broken Custodians from UsForThem

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara's avatar
Sara
Jul 19

No… it’s been very long in the planning.. the move to NWO… Fabianism and Malthusian depopulation agenda thrown together with a digital gulag for the remaining captured and enslaved humanity. They are stealing everything from us first.. You will have to rent what you once owned

Reply
Share
Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
Jul 19

...the failure of 'establishment politics'... comes from the political parties, which are the enemies of rational governance and the checks afforded by properly representative assemblies. At https://www.fuzzydemocracy.com/ I explain how, in the 21st century as was not possible before, we could manage without the aggregation done by parties. In "fuzzy democracy" all votes count, none go wasted, you never vote for a compromise candidate. It is not obvious how this is possible, but it is. The said site explains it all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 UsForThem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture